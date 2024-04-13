Pittston Area swept singles Tuesday to post a 3-2 Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis victory over host Berwick.

Tanner Osborn, Zhi Lin and Nick Jones had the wins. Lin took the second set 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Osborn defeated Justin Sieko 6-2, 6-4 in the first spot. Lin topped Chris Stola 6-4, 6-0. Jones beat Ben Talanca 6-4, 6-2.

The Patriots played four times in five days. They are 1-5 in the WVC and 1-6 overall, ranking 10th of 11 teams trying to land the eight spots in the District 2 Class 3A team tournament.

They continue to forfeit both doubles matches because of a small roster.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Pittston Area 2

Tanner Osborn and Zhi Lin pulled out close wins in the first two singles spots, but Pittston Area lost at home Friday.

Osborn wound up in a second-set tiebreaker with Robert Ashford, then scored the first seven points to end the tiebreaker in a 6-3, 7-6 win.

Lin also had a long second set, beating Luis Vanegas, 6-2, 7-5.

Dallas 5, Pittston Area 0

Unbeaten defending champion Dallas swept visiting Pittston Area Thursday.

Jones managed to win a game in each set at No. 3 singles.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Wyoming Area 2

Wyoming Area won at first singles and first doubles, but had to forfeit the second doubles match and fell short Wednesday.

The Warriors are 0-3 in the WVC.

Luca Argenio defeated Gadgidas Reisinger 6-0, 6-0 in singles and Liam Burke-Dominic Colavito topped Benjamin Zera-David Longfoot 6-2, 6-2 in doubles.

Wyoming Area 3, West Scranton 2

Wyoming Area came up with its first victory in Tuesday’s non-league match.

The Warriors finished the week with a 1-3 overall record.

Wyoming Area overcame its forfeit at second doubles by winning three of the four matches that were played.

Luca Argenio won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles while Dominic Colavito-Liam Burke won 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles.

Christian Abromavage won both sets at second singles in tiebreakers. He defeated Alex Sanchez 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (12-10).

Holy Redeemer 5, Pittston Area 0

The Patriots were unable to win a game in any match Tuesday at Holy Redeemer.

Wyoming Seminary 4, Wyoming Area 1

Unbeaten WVC co-leader Wyoming Seminary defeated Wyoming Area Monday.

Luca Argenio took the point at first singles with a 7-6 (7-5), 2-6, 10-5 victory over Bill Hull.