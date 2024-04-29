Wyoming Area singles players won 36 of the 38 games contested Friday on the way to a 5-0 victory over rival Pittston Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis match at Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School courts.

The Warriors, who filled their seven-player lineup for the first time this season, also picked up two team points by forfeit in doubles because Pittston Area competed with just three players this season.

Luca Argenio, at No. 1, and Liam Burke, at No. 3, each won their matches 6-0, 6-0.

Argenio continued a standout season at the top spot in the lineup.

“Over the summer and fall, he worked really hard,” Wyoming Area coach Bill Roberts said of Argenio, who could be the conference’s most improved player. “ … Last year, he struggled with his forehand. He was not confident with his top spin and he lost matches because of that. He worked on that very hard.

“His forehand is deadly if he can line up his shots now. He makes no mistake about where the ball is going.”

Burke, a standout soccer player, was a doubles player as a freshman, sat out two seasons and returned this season. The match represented the senior’s debut in singles.

“When he left as a freshman, the next year, he would have been my third singles,” Roberts said. “He was playing that well as a freshman. It’s good to see him back.”

Christian Abromavage won at No. 2 singles, 6-0, 6-2 over Zhi Lin, the only Patriot to win a game.

Wyoming Area improved to 4-6 and kept its District 2 Class 2A playoff hopes alive. Pittston Area finished its season at 1-10.

Crestwood 4, Wyoming Area 1

Luca Argenio posted a 6-0, 6-0 win at first singles for Wyoming Area in Thursday’s home-court loss.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Area topped Pittston Area in Monday’s match.

Holy Redeemer 4, Wyoming Area 1

Host Holy Redeemer stopped Wyoming Area in the April 21 match.