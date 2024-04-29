The Luzerne County-owned Miller Road Bridge in Exeter Township has been closed pending repairs, county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Monday.

Crocamo said the county road/bridge staff checked the bridge Monday after the Exeter Township roadmaster expressed concerns about the span’s condition. The bridge will remain closed until any required repairs are made, she said.

“As a result and in the abundance of caution, we are closing the bridge until a further assessment is made,” Crocamo said in her release.

Road closure signs will be placed in the area to alert the public, she said. These signs will be on Miller Road, Eighth Street, Marcy Road, Sutton Creek Road and Bodle Road, she said.