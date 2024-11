Pittston Area landed three individual and one relay top seed going into the District 2 Track and Field Championships, which are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday at Scranton Memorial Stadium.

Aria Messner is seeded first in the 100-meter dash and long jump and also anchors the 400 relay team that goes in ranked first in Class 3Agirls.

Wyoming Area’s Ella McKernan is the top seed in the 800.

Pittston Area’s Jalen Moore is seeded first in the 400 in Class 3A boys.