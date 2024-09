Wyoming Area recently held a signing ceremony to commemorate the commitment by leading scorer T.J. Kearns to play lacrosse at DeSales University. Kearns led the Warriors in goals (56) and assists (19) this spring. Seated, from left: Daneen Kearns, T.J. Kearns and Tommy Kearns. Standing, same order: Wyoming Area principal Eric Speece, head coach Mason Byers, assistant coach Lindo Sabatinni and athletic director Joe Pizano.