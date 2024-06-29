Karen Sickle, Talia Piragas and Meghan Marianelli, three members of Old Forge’s District 2 Class A champions, will be on the White Team when the Field of Dreams Softball Game is played for just the second time Sunday.

The game for recent graduates of Lackawanna League teams made its debut in 2019 only to go on hiatus when COVID wiped out the entire 2020 season and altered plans for the 2021 season. After two more years away, it makes its return to the University of Scranton’s Magis Field for Sunday’s game at 5 p.m.

Lackawanna County is presenting the game, in partnership with the Lackawanna County Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Bill Howerton Strike Out Cancer Initiative and the University of Scranton. Gates open at 4:15 and admission is $5, cash only, with all proceeds going to the Howerton Initiative.

With Sickle and Piragas in their fourth year as pitcher and catcher and Marianelli at third base, Old Forge advanced all the way to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class A state semifinals.

They will be joined on the White Team by players from Abington Heights, Dunmore, Honesdale, Lackawanna Trail, Lakeland and West Scranton. Only Dunmore, with four, has more players on the team, which will be led by Lady Bucks coach Ryan Ferguson.

Joe Ross from District 2 Class 2A finalist Holy Cross will coach the Purple Team, which features his players along with those from Blue Ridge, Mountain View, North Pocono, Riverside, Valley View, Wallenpaupack and Western Wayne.