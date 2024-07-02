Garrett Chalker threw a complete-game no-hitter with six strikeouts as Mountain Top defeated Nanticoke 15-0 in three innings Tuesday in District 16 9-11 Baseball.

Mountain Top pounded out 13 hits with Jacob Nealon (2 singles), Eli Metz (double, triple) and Anthony D’Arco (single, double) all having two hits and two RBI. Maksim Malay had two singles and three RBI.

DISTRICT 31 8-10 BASEBALL

Greater Wyo. Area 14, West Side 4

Cameron Depriest drove in four runs on two hits to lead Greater Wyoming Area past West Side.

Depriest doubled in the third inning, scoring two runs, and singled in the first inning, scoring one.

GWA finished with 16 hits. Michael Fanti went 3-for-3. Stephen Arnold and Albert Cordero each collected multiple hits.

GWA scored seven runs on seven hits in the top of the third inning. Fanti singled, scoring one run, and Depriest doubled, scoring two runs. Cordero and Christian Cavalieri each had an RBI single. Tommy Mazar, David Hiller and Tucker Musinski singled.

Depriest and Dom Giordano pitched for GWA, holding West Side to four hits while striking out seven.

Nico Hogan Rowan Anthony Bryce Jordan and Kolt Kosloski each drove in one run for West Side. Kosloski went 2-for-2.

DISTRICT 31 9-11 BASEBALL

Back Mountain National 15, Northwest 0

Back Mountain National was led by Mark Coach and Neil Suchodolski. Both players had a double, a triple and four RBI.

CJ Mayerski also had two hits and scored two runs. Mason McCormick added a double.

Coach pitched two scoreless innings with five strikeouts and Logan Hornak pitched the final inning with two strikeouts.

Nathan Sinclair had a triple for Northwest.

SECTION 5 JUNIOR BASEBALL

Hanover 5, West Scranton 4

Logan Richardson went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a double and a walk-off game-winning RBI single to lead Hanover to an extra inning win over West Scranton in the opening round.

Trey Mishanski picked up the win in relief, going three strong innings to finish the game. Mishanski also went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI double.

Alex Knapich had a hit and two runs scored, including the game winner in the eighth inning off Richardson’s single.

Hanover will play Mid Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at O’Hara Field in Swoyersville in the winners bracket final.