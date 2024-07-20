Greater Pittston squeezed its way to a 10-run lead and an early finish to its Senior American Legion Baseball regional tournament opener Friday.

Half of the scoring in an eight-run third inning was the result of squeeze bunts as Greater Pittston defeated host Berwick 14-4 in five innings.

Paul Rusincovitch drove in three runs with a single during the second inning when Greater Pittston scored four times.

Greater Pittston also managed to save pitching for later in the tournament.

Thomas Carlin threw 30 pitches as the starter, allowing just one base runner, then Rusincovitch, Colton Krogulski and Nic Borgia followed in relief.

The win sent Greater Pittston into Saturday’s late afternoon game against unbeaten South Scranton.

Greater Pittston reached regionals by finishing third in the Wyoming Valley League Tournament.

Back Mountain 4, Greater Pittston 1

Back Mountain broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the bottom of the sixth in the July 13 elimination bracket final.

Vinnie Bonomo and Ryan Tonte had the only hits for Greater Pittston.

David Fath threw four scoreless innings in relief.

Stripes & Strikes 8, Greater Pittston 3

Earlier July 13, Greater Pittston fell in the winners’ bracket final, which it had reached by winning its first two playoff games.

Zander Condeelis, Nic Borgia and David Fath had hits in the loss.

Thomas Carlin threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs.