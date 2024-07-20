Andrea Colon and Gabrielle Skula had the big hits Wednesday night as Pittston Area overcame a six-run deficit to defeat Back Mountain 10-9 for the 8-10-year-old Section 5 Little League Softball title.

The teams wound up in a winner-take-all game at the Carbino Club Little League Complex in Jessup after Back Mountain emerged from the elimination bracket to win their first meeting the night before.

Back Mountain threatened to make it two in a row and take the title when it opened a 6-0 lead.

Pittston Area fought back and caught up with seven runs in the fourth inning.

Sophia Kapish singled to center field to drive in the first run of the inning.

Following back-to-back, bases-loaded walks for the second and third runs of the inning, Colon ripped a shot into the left-field corner. She had already rounded third and was headed for home when a relay throw was mishandled near third base, allowing her to score standing up for an inside-the-park grand slam.

Emma Enslin, who also scored the first run of the fourth, led off the bottom of the fifth with a single to center field.

Enslin made her way to third on passed balls, then scored when Skula took an inside pitch with two outs and went the other way, lifting the ball over the first baseman’s head and into shallow right field for the game-winning single.

Jerlyne Matta also homered in the win.

The title sends Pittston Area into the state tournament, which begins Sunday in St. Marys. Pittston Area opens at 1 p.m. against the champion of Section 8, the Philadelphia area.

Back Mountain 16, Pittston Area 5

Back Mountain forced the deciding game by handing District 16 champion Pittston Area its first loss Monday.

Pittston Area 4, Wallenpaupack 2

Andrea Colon struck out 14 and hit a two-run homer as Pittston Area defeated Wallenpaupack in the winners’ bracket final July 14.

Sophia Kapish added an RBI single.

Pittston Area 17, North Pocono 1

Andrea Colon went the distance, striking out nine in the four-inning game July 13.

Pittston Area used an 11-run second inning to break the game open.

Sadie Bomber had two doubles and a single and Emma Enslin had a two-run double.

Celeste Fediw had a solo homer in the win.