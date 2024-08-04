OLYPHANT – Pittston resident Calder Lehman is the returning starting center on the football team at Holy Cross High School in Dunmore.

The 5-foot-10, 250-pound senior is also a candidate to fill in on the team’s defensive line.

“With nine starters returning on both sides of the ball, we hope to be more competitive,” coach Joe Giorgio said.

Holy Cross went 0-5 for last place in Division 3 of the Lackawanna Football Conference last season, but was 3-7 overall.

The Crusaders are a Class A team. They open at home at St. Anthony’s Playground in Dunmore Aug. 24 against Montrose, a former LFC member which is competing as an independent as it tries to rebuild its program.