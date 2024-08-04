OLYPHANT – The Old Forge football team finds itself in an unfamiliar position this season.

The Blue Devils are coming off their first losing season since 2016 and, after winning five straight Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 titles between 2018 and 2022, they are not among the favorites in LFC Division 3. Although a return to a winning record seems likely, they head into the season trying to catch up to their two biggest rivals, who are expected to battle for the Division 3 title.

Riverside, a bitter rival through years of tradition, and Lackawanna Trail, which has become a twice-a-year opponent in their frequent battles for LFC division and District 2 Class A championships, head into the season as the most highly regarded teams in Division 3. Old Forge continues to appear much stronger than the rest of the division – Carbondale, Susquehanna and Holy Cross after going 3-2 to finish third last season in the first year since an LFC switch from four to three divisions.

A strong group of returning, two-way players leads the way.

“With the experience of eight kids returning on offense – from our kids up front and our quarterback and tailback, our hope is we can be much better than we were last year,” coach Mike Schuback said. “On defense, we have to tackle better, limit big plays and get teams in long-yardage situations.”

The 2023 Blue Devils finished 5-6 overall with a pair of losses to Lackawanna Trail, which won division, district and subregional titles while taking an unbeaten record into the state quarterfinals. Old Forge was overmatched by the top teams on its schedule, but still much too powerful for the softer touches.

Old Forge gave up at least 35 points in all six losses, falling to Lackawanna Trail, Dunmore, Western Wayne, Mid Valley and Riverside by a total of 244-47. They hammered division rivals Susquehanna, Holy Cross and Carbondale by a combined 122-16.

As a Class A team, Schuback said the Blue Devils will continue to rely on players who can fill 2-3 positions, working both ways and often performing on special teams.

Senior T.J. DiMattia is back to run the offense with leading rusher Cael Krushnowski, another senior, returning at tailback.

DiMattia accounted for exactly 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. He had a 12-to-7, touchdown-to-interception ratio while accounting for 841 of his yards as a passer.

Krushnowski averaged 5.4 yards per carry while running for 576 yards and five touchdowns.

Frankie Pero and Nick Hewitt, two more seniors, also gained a little experience carrying the ball last season.

Pero could be in the backfield or at wide receiver. He was fourth on the team a year ago with seven receptions.

Junior Chris Rasmus is back after leading the team with 17 catches last season.

Senior Isiah Rodriguez returns at tight end.

The Blue Devils return four of their five starting linemen – junior Noah Michaylo at center, senior Rich Rosado at one guard and juniors Jake Lucarelli and Will Wozniak at tackles.

Michaylo could also play guard. Sophomore guard Gavin MacNichols and senior center Lorenzo Marsico are among the candidates to fill the opening up front.

Wozniak, Michaylo, Rasmus, Krushnowski, DiMattia and Pero return on defense.

The front of 3-4 defense features Wozniak and Michaylo return at ends with Rosado, Lucarelli, Marsico and junior Tomas Olmos vying for the nose tackle spot.

The 6-foot-2, 235-pound Wozniak shared the team lead in sacks last season while tying for fourth in tackles for losses and finishing fourth in total tackles.

Michaylo is also a candidate to play inside linebacker where Pero returns.

Rasmus could be at outside linebacker or safety.

Krushnowski returns at cornerback and DiMattia at one of the safety positions.

Among the other possibilities are: sophomore end Gavin McNichols, outside linebackers Hewitt and Rodriguez, freshman outside linebacker Rylan Gutowski, freshmen inside linebackers Joey Dominick and Dan Churla, junior cornerbacks Savion Cupil and Robby Solfanelli, freshman cornerback Bobby Pezzuti, safety Novak and freshman safety Elio Castaldi.

Rodriguez is back to handle the kicking and punting duties.