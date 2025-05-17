SCRANTON – Nicholas Kondrosky led a group of 11 Wyoming Area athletes that earned medals in Class 3A boys Monday and Tuesday to help the Warriors finish tied for fifth in the standings in the 18-team field at the District 2 Track and Field Championships.

Kondrosky, teammate Chase Krogulski and Pittston Area’s Jalen Moore and Caden Boettger all captured silver medals in the two-day meet at Memorial Stadium.

Wilkes-Barre Area pulled out a dramatic team title over Hazleton Area 86-84 in the final event. Wallenpaupack was third with 64, Abington Heights fourth with 62 and Wyoming Area tied with Crestwood by scoring 58 points.

Wyoming Area was tied for the team lead through 14 of 18 events.

Pittston Area finished ninth with 38.

Kondrosky took second in the long jump where he finished with 21-1¼. He fouled twice, but all four of his jumps that counted beat everyone in the field except champion Da’von Underwood from Wilkes-Barre Area.

Kondrosky was also fifth in the triple jump.

Krogulski’s second-place finish came in the javelin.

Josh Mruk was third in the shot put with 48-4 and eighth in the javelin.

Ben Gravine, with a discus throw of 147-11, and Isaiah Lee, with a triple jump of 44-7½, joined Mruk and the 400-meter relay team as bronze medalists.

Lidge Kellum was part of the 400 relay team along with taking fifth place in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 110 high hurdles.

The top six in each event earned medals while the top eight scored points.

Michael Janosky, Jack Gravine and Gage Speece were the other relay team members.

Brady Kearns was fourth in the 400 and Luke Kopetchny was sixth in the triple jump.

Pittston Area’s Moore was second in the 400 in 51.20. He was third in the 100 after qualifying in 11.35 but settled for fifth with a time of 11.41 in the finals. Moore also took sixth in the 200.

Boettger placed second by posting a time of 2:01.55 in the 200 where only Franklin Ritz from Hazleton Area broke two minutes. He was also on the third-place 3200 relay team with Aiden Egan, Jakob Mead and Brady Tucker.

Tucker contributed a fifth-place finish in the 800.

Lopresto was fourth in the javelin when he moved up from sixth placed on his fifth of six attempts, right before Krogulski unleased a throw of 169-4 to go from fifth to second.