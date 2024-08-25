Pittston Area will need to replace more than half its scoring punch in Mike Pryor’s debut season as head coach, but the Patriots have plenty of options as they prepare for their return to Division 1 of the Wyoming Valley Conference after two seasons in Division 2.

“We have a great mix,” Pryor said of his 28-player roster. “The senior group has grown up together so we’ll lean on their talent to lead and push us through the challenges ahead this season. We have a lot of talent and potential in our junior and sophomore classes and a smaller, but talented, freshman class.”

Pryor said he has pushed that group while seeking to find its identity.

“I feel very fortunate for my first year with the group that I have,” he said.

The Patriots are coming off a 13-6-1 season and a trip to the District 2 Class 3A semifinals, but are facing an upgrade in schedule with the change of divisions.

Pryor praised senior leaders Gavin Wolfe and Devon Cerasaro for their willingness to sacrifice for the good of the team.

William Egan and Kyle Rowan are two more seniors who Pryor expects to work the center of the field for the Patriots.

“They are two players who can be strong and steady and help us dominate games on both sides of the ball,” Pryor said.

Senior Alvaro Ortiz will play on the wing.

Pryor learned late in the week that another senior, John Kasprzyk, will have to miss the season with a knee injury.

Junior Jacob Ivey is a returning all-league player.

“He’s a kid who has put a lot of time into his craft through club ball,” Pryor said.

Pryor is expecting junior Sadiki Murindabangabo to make an impact on the attack.

Cole Baldwin is a junior back.

“He’s shown a lot of growth from his sophomore year to this year,” Pryor said.

Juniors Brayden Shotwell and Bobby Smith are expected to make an impact on the wings.

“I’m really excited about the sophomore group,” Pryor said. “ … I anticipate them taking a big step forward this year.”

Caleb Shea and Aidan Egan are forwards while Lonnie Maldonado and A.J. Brogna could fill multiple roles.

Freshman Jackson Dudeck takes over in goal.

“He’s already experienced on the club level,” Pryor said. “We feel confident in Jackson.”