EXETER — Pittston Area was the only team to have four players break 80 Monday at Fox Hill Country Club, allowing the Patriots to finish second out of 13 full teams in the annual Tom Tryba Memorial Tournament.

Lake-Lehman, behind medalist Charlie Weidner’s 3-under-par, 68, defeated Pittston Area, 302-313. Wyoming Area was fifth with 324.

Pittston Area’s Nick Cook, Patrick Ruane, Andrew Nocito and Noah Gruber all finished in the top 13 of the 76-player field.

Cook tied for eighth with a 77.

Related Video

“Staying in the fairway was one of the best things for me,” said Cook, who did not post anything worse than a bogey. “I only missed one or two all day.”

Ruane, coming off under-par and even-par outings in his previous two nine-hole conference matches, was alone in 10th with 78.

After avoiding any bogeys in those two matches, Ruane was more up and down Monday. He offset a pair of triple bogeys with the help of four birdies.

“My short game is definitely a big part of it,” Ruane said of his improvement this season. “I’m more consistent with my irons, but mainly it’s my putting.”

Nicoto and Gruber were part of a three-way tie for 11th with 79.

Mario Belza led Wyoming Area with a 74 to finish in a three-way tie for fourth.

Defending Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 2A state champion Nick Werner from Wyoming Seminary was second with a 69.

Ryan Roman from Dallas was third with a 73.

Joe Onda from Wyoming Area and Chris Scavo from Pittston Area were part of a tie for 20th with 82s.

Jeremy Layland’s 83 and an 85 from either Aiden Argust or Mitchell Rusinchak completed Wyoming Area’s four-man team score.

Kyle Franchetti added an 85 for the Patriots while Robbie Yatsko shot 87 for the Warriors.