Singles player Sarah Willison and doubles player Natalie Leibman each won twice to help Wyoming Area go 2-0 in the Wyoming Valley Conference in the first week of girls tennis play.

Willison won at third singles and Leibman won at second doubles, where she had two different partners, as the Lady Warriors picked up a pair of 3-2, home-court victories.

Wyoming Area 3, Tunkhannock 2

Emma Kratz and Sarah Willison pulled out three-set singles victories Friday to help Wyoming Area emerge victorious.

Tunkhannock won the first set in all five matches, but Wyoming Area battled back in each case.

Kratz came back to beat Molly Keiser, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1. Willison topped Tal Pineau, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3, at No. 3.

Selena Nova teamed with Natalie Leibman for a 3-6, 7-5, 6-0 victory over Zoe Powers-Sarah Appleby at No. 2 doubles.

Dallas 4, Pittston Area 1

Host Dallas lost just six games in six singles sets Friday, but Pittston Area’s Emily Hannon-Brooke Albertelli pulled out a hard-fought win at first doubles.

Hannon-Albertelli topped Fiona Johnson-Fallon/Lauren Roberts, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 10-8.

Wyoming Area 3, Dallas 2

Wyoming Area’s depth came through in the season opener as the Lady Warriors defeated Dallas, one of two teams they finished behind in last season’s WVC standings, by sweeping doubles and taking third singles Wednesday.

Erica Gilligan-Lily Kasa defeated Casie Alaimo-Alana Smith, 6-4, 6-1, and Selena Williams-Natalie Leibman downed Abigail North-Lily Milazzo, 6-0, 6-1.

Sarah Willison took a pair of 6-2 sets from Juliana Konnick.

Berwick 3, Pittston Area 2

Pittston Area won straight-set matches at second and third singles when it opened the WVC season Tuesday at Berwick.

Ella Swan won, 6-2, 7-5, and Gabby Gorzkowski won, 6-4, 6-3.

GOLF

Pittston Area 151, Wilkes-Barre Area 180

Pittston Area became the first WVC team to reach 5-0 with Friday’s victory at Fox Hill Country Club.

Noah Gruber birdied 8 and 9 to finish as medalist for the first time with a 1-over-par, 36 at Fox Hill. Patrick Ruane added a 37, Andrew Nocito a 38 and both Chris Scavo and Nick Cook 40s.

Three other teams finished the week with unbeaten records.

Dallas 165, Wyoming Area 178

Dallas improved to 4-1 with Thursday’s victory at Irem Temple Country Club.

Wyoming Area fell to 3-3.

Wyoming Area 162, MMI Prep 191

Aiden August shot 1-over-par, 36 Wednesday at Fox Hill to lead Wyoming Area to the victory.

Mario Belza added a 38 while Jeremy Layland and Joseph Onda each posted 44s.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nanticoke 6, Pittston Area 0

Nevaeh Baran had a hat trick and an assist to lead Nanticoke to victory in Friday’s season opener.

Anabele Viglone made 12 saves for the Lady Patriots.