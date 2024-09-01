Seniors Olivia Capitano and Emily Sworen are the returning starters for the Pittston Area girls volleyball team.

Capitano is an outside hitter and defensive specialist. Sworen is a setter and middle hitter.

Lady Patriots coach Lauren Shovlin is optimistic about the team’s versatility, depth and commitment.

“The team has been in the gym conditioning and practicing since late June,” she said. “They’ve been consistently working to improve their skills, not only individually, but as a team.

“This group fosters a wholesome, hard-working dynamic which binds each of the girls together as a true team.”

Pittston Area will be trying to find ways to improve on a 3-15 overall record in 2023 that included 3-11 in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The Lady Patriots have played just one non-league match so far.

Senior outside hitter Ashlynn Selden, senior middle Ava Brady, senior opposite and setter Haley Pointek, senior outside and setter Sophia Reza, senior opposite and defensive specialist Addison Okuniewski, senior defensive specialist Cariss Matias, senior defensive specialist and opposite Ella Luvender and junior middle Paige Bitman are all returning varsity players.

Brady joins Capitano and Sworen as captains.

Newcomers are: sophomore defensive specialists Jillian Haas and Brenna O’Malley, sophomore setter Gianna Martinelli and freshman Emmy Savakinas.