Pittston Area sophomore Bella Dessoye finished 129th out of 237 Class 3A girls Nov. 2 at the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Cross Country Championships.

Dessoye completed the 3.1-mile Hershey Parkview course in 20:58.

It was the second state meet appearance for Dessoye, who was 84th in 20:28 as a freshman.

Dessoye took an aggressive approach to her second appearance in Hershey.

After running the first half mile in 2:37, Dessoye was in 26th place. Her fastest mile was the first mile of 5:52 that had her in 45th place.

By the midway point, which she reached in 9:51, Dessoye was 87th.

The pace proved difficult to maintain. The school’s only representative at the state meet was 101st through two miles in 12:54 and 112th after four kilometers (nearly 2.5 miles).