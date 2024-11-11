Two Wyoming Valley Conference teams have reached the final four of their respective state tournaments. On Sunday they learned when and where the next step will come.

The PIAA finalized details for the state semifinal round with Wyoming Area field hockey and Dallas boys soccer both set to continue their quests for a state championship.

Up next for the undefeated Warriors is a Class A semifinal matchup against a familiar foe, Boiling Springs, at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Milton Area High School. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, will take on Radnor at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A semifinals at Whitehall High School.

Wyoming Area already made history by completing the regular season without a loss or tie for the first time. After winning the District 2 Class A crown, the Warriors posted back-to-back 4-0 shutouts in the state tournament to improve to 20-0.

Related Video

They dispatched Wyomissing in the opening round last Tuesday before blanking Susquenita in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

For the third straight game, the Warriors will be facing a District 3 opponent, Boiling Springs, in a rematch of the 2022 PIAA championship game. The Bubblers edged the Warriors 1-0 for the state title two years ago.

This season Boiling Spring was the D3 runner-up. The Bubblers are now 19-5 after hammering Midd-West 10-0 in the state opener and dusting off District 1 champ Faith Christian Academy 4-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Tuesday’s other semifinal will feature two other D3 squads as champion West Perry takes on fifth-place Newport at 6 p.m. at Susquenita High School.

The state championship game is set for 11 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.

In the boys soccer postseason, Dallas is riding the momentum of a dramatic victory over Abington Heights to win the District 2 Class 3A crown on penalty kicks.

The Mountaineers are now 18-4-1 after knocking off a pair of district champs in the opening two rounds of states. They took down District 4’s Selinsgrove 3-1 last Tuesday before edging District 11 winner Jim Thorpe 2-1 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

Radnor won its sixth District 1 championship and is looking to follow in the footsteps of the program’s 2004 team, which won the PIAA Class 2A title.

In this year’s Class 3A field, the Raptors opened with a 3-0 win over Kennard Dale and beat Archbishop Ryan 4-1 in the quarters.

On the other side of the bracket, D3 champ Conrad Weiser faces D7 champ Moon at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Bald Eagle Area High School.

The PIAA Class 3A title game is scheduled for 10 a.m. on Nov. 15 at Eagle View Middle School in Mechanicsburg.

One other WVC team is still alive in the postseason, looking to advance to the PIAA stage.

Wyoming Area football will play for the District 2 Class 3A championship at 7 p.m. Friday, taking on top-seeded Scranton Prep at Dunmore’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Warriors are 11-1 and have won eight straight, having avenged their only loss last Friday with a 36-35 win at Western Wayne in double overtime. Wyoming Area tied the game with a touchdown and a two-point conversion in the final minute before stuffing the Wildcats on their own two-point try in the second OT to win. Wyoming Area opened the playoffs by blanking Carbondale 49-0.

It will be the third time in the last six seasons that the Warriors and Cavaliers have played for the district title. Wyoming Area won 27-0 in 2019 and went all the way to claim the state championship. Scranton Prep got payback with a shutout of its own in the 2021 title game with a 28-0 victory.

Prep is also 11-1 on the season with the only loss coming back in September to Canisius High School out of Buffalo. The Cavaliers beat Tunkhannock 42-0 and Mid Valley 40-21 in the first two rounds of districts.

Friday’s winner advances to the state quarterfinals the following weekend against either District 11 champ Northwestern Lehigh or District 12 winner Conwell-Egan.