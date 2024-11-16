Aaron Crossley is averaging five yards per carry as a freshman running back at Lehigh University.

The Wyoming Area graduate had his second-best game of the season Nov. 2 when he carried seven times for 38 yards in a 43-6 romp over Georgetown.

The win over Georgetown was part of a three-game winning streak that Lehigh took into Saturday’s home game with Colgate. The Mountain Hawks, who were 3-1 in the Patriot League and 6-3 overall, wrap up the regular season Saturday by hosting rival Lafayette.

Crossley has 120 rushing yards, fifth-best on the team, on 24 carries. He also has one reception for nine yards and has made one tackle.