Both Wyoming Area basketball teams will head to North Pocono Nov. 29 to begin play on the first legal playing date of the winter sports season in Pennsylvania.

Winter sports practice for Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association teams began Friday and moves into its first full week.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area are working toward openers in boys and girls basketball, boys and girls swimming and wrestling.

The Wyoming Area girls basketball team will be in one of the first games of the season around the state.

Related Video

The Lady Warriors will play the hosts in the North Pocono Tip-Off Tournament at 4:30 p.m. Montrose and Honesdale complete the four-team tournament, which will continue the next day.

Wyoming Area and North Pocono will cap the opening day tripleheader with a single boys game at 7:30 p.m. that is not part of a tournament.

Pittston Area also hosts Northwest in a boys basketball non-league game Nov. 29.

The Pittston Area wrestling team hosts Benton in its opener Dec. 2 and the girls basketball team goes to Nanticoke the next night.

Wyoming Area opens its wrestling season Dec. 7 in the Gary Woodruff Memorial Duals at Wyalusing Valley. Pittston Area, which will have had two non-league duals by then, will also be part of that tournament field.

The swimming teams do not open until Dec. 10 when they move right into Wyoming Valley Conference action with Pittston Area hosting Nanticoke and Wyoming Area traveling to Hazleton Area.