Sydney Baynes from Wyoming Area recently committed to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II field hockey at D’Youville in Buffalo, N.Y. Baynes captained the Wyoming Area junior varsity team this season and played in five varsity games. From left, first row: Ted Gianacopoulos; Clairissa Baynes, mother; Sydney Baynes; and Nathan Baynes, brother. Second row: Joe Pizano, Wyoming Area athletic director; Bree Bednarski, head coach; Eric Speece, principal.