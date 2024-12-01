Silvio Giardina helped Pittston Area pull away in the third quarter and finished with a game-high 23 points as the Patriots defeated visiting Northwest 62-47 in a non-league boys basketball opener Friday night.

The Patriots opened a 21-8 lead after one quarter, but the Rangers pulled within 29-22 at halftime and 33-28 in the third quarter.

Giardina hit a pair of deep 3-pointers 47 seconds apart to key an 8-0 run to a 41-28 lead midway through the third. After Northwest scored four straight points, Giardina made it three 3-pointers in a stretch of 2:14.

Pittston Area carried a 13-point lead in the fourth quarter, then put the game away on the foul line.

The Patriots made 20 of 28 free throws in the game, including 10 of 16 in the fourth quarter.

Paul Jordan McGarry’s 3-pointer accounted for the team’s only field goal of the fourth quarter.

Aiden Lynn went 3-for-4 from the line and Matt Walsh made both his attempts during the fourth quarter.

Lucas Lopresto added 12 points in the win, including five during the 20-14 third quarter.

Giardina had nine points and Walter had five of his 11 during the first quarter to help the Patriots build an early lead.

Pittston Area scored the game’s first 11 points, holding Northwest scoreless for 4:19 and without a field goal for 4:42 to begin the game.

Josh Miner scored 19 points to lead Northwest. He had 13 in the second half.

Ryan Miner added 15 points in the loss.