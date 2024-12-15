Dominic DeLuca was credited with four tackles, two solo and two assisted, along with breaking up one pass and rushing another into an incompletion for Penn State in the Big Ten Championship game.

The Wyoming Area graduate’s effort in the 45-37 loss to Oregon Dec. 7 was the third straight game in which he had two solo tackles and the fourth time this season that he was in on at least four tackles.

Heading into the 12-team National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I football playoffs, DeLuca has 15 solo tackles, 13 assists, 2½ tackles for losses, two passes defended, one interception and one pass break-up. The 28 tackles is one short of DeLuca’s total from each of the past two seasons. The linebacker returned his interception, the third of his career, 29 yards in a 26-25, come-from-behind victory over Minnesota.

DeLuca ranks eighth on the team in solo tackles and total tackles.

Penn State, ranked fourth nationally, landed the home field for its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The Nittany Lions (10-2) will host Southern Methodist University Saturday at noon at Beaver Stadium. The winner will face Boise State, which has a bye, in the Fiesta Bowl, which will serve as the national semifinal.