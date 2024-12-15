Aiden Sweder, Brody Spindler and Noah Gruber posted first-period pins in the heaviest three weight classes Wednesday night as Pittston Area handled host Nanticoke 60-18 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 wrestling opener.

Gruber, who won in 29 seconds, and Spindler, who has a team-high eight pins, each improved to 10-0 while keeping their records intact of not allowing an opponent to go the distance this season.

Chase Baron and Dominic Innamorati, who won in 56 seconds, added pins at 152 and 160 and the Patriots received forfeits at the three lightest weight classes.

Pittston Area 64, Mountain View 5

Pittston Area made it three road wins in four nights and improved to 9-1 overall with Thursday’s non-league victory.

The Eagles forfeited nine weight classes.

Jahiem Butler, at 127 pounds, and Chase Baron, at 152, each won by technical fall for the Patriots.

Hanover Area 37, Wyoming Area 36

Wyoming Area won the five heaviest weight classes for the maximum 30 team points but Hanover Area won all six of the other bouts decided on the mat to come up with a road win in Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 opener.

Jacob Grabko (171), Caden Reynolds (215) and Nate Obrzut (285) had pins for Wyoming Area, which slipped to 1-5 over.

Pittston Area 42, Pocono Mountain West 24

Unbeaten Shawn Shimonis worked out a major decision at 133 pounds Monday night to clinch the non-league win at Pocono Mountain West.

Shimonis defeated Anthony DePasqua 13-3 to give the Patriots a 39-12 lead with four bouts remaining.

Pocono Mountain West led 12-5 before Brody Spindler started a streak of seven straight Pittston Area bout wins with a first-period pin at 215.

Noah Gruber (285) and Tim Reifler (114) also had pins while Mikel Roman (107) won a technical fall, Jahiem Butler (127) won a major decision and Tibor Toth (121) and Chase Baron (152) picked up the other decisions.