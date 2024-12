MONDAY, 12/23

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Tunkhannock, 6:15 p.m.

Wrestling: Blue Ridge at Pittston Area (NL), 7 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Wilkes-Barre Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, 12/27

Wrestling: Wyoming Area in Frank Wadas Memorial Tournament, at Tunkhannock, 10 a.m.

Wrestling: Pittston Area in Neil Turner Memorial Tournament, at Conestoga Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Boys basketball: Pittston Area vs. Northwest, Badger Marseco Tournament, at Old Forge, 6:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Old Forge, Badger Marseco Tournament, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, 12/28

Wrestling: Wyoming Area in Frank Wadas Memorial Tournament, at Tunkhannock, 10 a.m.

Wrestling: Pittston Area in Neil Turner Memorial Tournament, at Conestoga Valley, 10:30 a.m.

Girls basketball: Pittston Area vs. Hanover Area, Badger Marseco Tournament, at Old Forge, 5:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Old Forge, Badger Marseco Tournament, 7 p.m.