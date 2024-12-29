Wilkes-Barre Area forced 29 turnovers Monday night while handing visiting Wyoming Area a 40-27, non-league girls basketball loss.

The win was the third straight for the Wolfpack (5-3). The loss was the fifth straight by the Lady Warriors, who are 1-6 and last in the seeding race for the eight-team District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Wyoming Area contained Wilkes-Barre Area, but continued to struggle offensively.

The Lady Warriors are shooting just 25 percent for the season while averaging 24.4 points per game. They went 9-for-35 (25.7 percent) from the floor, including 1-for-10 on 3-pointers.

Wilkes-Barre Area held Wyoming Area to two field goals in each of the first two quarters and just one in the third.

The Wolfpack took an 11-8 lead after one quarter and extended it to 23-14 at halftime.

Jaida Underwood, who scored a game-high 11 points, then made five of six free throws while scoring seven points in the third quarter. The Wolfpack put the game away by outscoring the Lady Warriors 10-2 in the quarter.

Abby Sterba hit a 3-pointer and scored five of her team-high 10 points in the fourth quarter for Wyoming Area. She also had three steals.

Shannon Kearns had the only third-quarter basket and added eight points.

Jailynn Park led the Lady Warriors in rebounds (eight) and steals (four). Kendall Day added seven rebounds.

Emily Barrouk chipped in eight points for Wilkes-Barre Area.

Wyoming Area was scheduled to play host Old Forge (5-1) Saturday night in the Anthony “Badger” Marseco Tournament. Pittston Area, which was 6-1 and leading the pursuit of the top seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs, was set to play Hanover Area in Saturday’s tournament opener.

The Marseco Tournament concludes Monday.