SUNDAY, 12/29

Boys basketball: Pittston Area vs. Wyoming Area, third place game, Badger Marseco Tournament, Old Forge, 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Northwest vs. Old Forge, first place game, Badger Marseco Tournament, Old Forge, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, 12/30

Girls basketball: Pittston Area-Hanover Area loser vs. Wyoming Area-Old Forge loser, third place game, Badger Marseco Tournament, at Old Forge, 5:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Pittston Area-Hanover Area winner vs. Wyoming Area-Old Forge winner, first place game, Badger Marseco Tournament, at Old Forge, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 1/2

Boys and girls swimming: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Seminary, Carpenter Athletic Center, 4:30 p.m.

Boys basketball: Pottsville Nativity BVM at Pittston Area (NL), 6:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, 1/3

Boys and girls swimming: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Berwick (varsity only), 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at MMI Prep (varsity only), 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, 1/4

Wrestling: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament, at Wilkes-Barre Area, 9 a.m.

Boys basketball: MMI Prep at Wyoming Area, 12:45 p.m.

Boys basketball: Nanticoke at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.