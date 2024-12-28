SCRANTON – Maya Jenkins scored a game-high 22 points Friday afternoon as Scranton Prep remained undefeated and ended Dunmore’s six-game winning streak with a 69-47 victory in the girls opener of the Lynett Memorial Tournament at the Lackawanna College Student Union.

The girls portion of the Lynett Tournament is in its 22nd year while the boys tournament, the oldest in District 2, is in its 73rd season.

Jenkins, an all-state guard from Old Forge, had 11 points in each half. The game matched defending Lackawanna League division champions who played in state finals in the past two seasons.

Scranton Prep used the constant cutting action of Jenkins and the offensive board work of Bella Dennebaum to score often from close range. Dennebaum finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Classics moved ahead for good when Dennebaum rebounded a Jenkins miss on a drive and scored on the putback with seven seconds left in the first half.

Jenkins then keyed an 18-6 start to the second half. She made a baseline cut to the basket to score on the first Scranton Prep possession of the third quarter and capped the run to a 47-34 lead on a drive for a three-point play, giving her seven points in the first 4:41 of the second half.

Jenkins went 8-for-15 from the floor with a 3-pointer and made all five of her free throws.

The Classics are in their fifth straight Lynett final, seeking their third title in that time when they try to avenge last year’s loss to Scranton in Sunday’s 6 p.m. game.

The Scranton Prep boys, with two Pittston residents in the starting lineup, will play in the consolation game at 2:30 against Dunmore.

Brycen Martin, who entered the tournament leading the Cavaliers in scoring for the second straight season, had eight points and four rebounds. Brody Martin, Brycen’s younger brother, had two points and a game-high four assists.