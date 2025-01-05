Wyoming Area held MMI Prep scoreless for the first 14 minutes of the game, then again for the first 7½ minutes of the second half Friday night on the way to a 47-10 rout in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 girls basketball game.

Krea Bonita scored a game-high 14 points to lead the way as the Lady Warriors improved to 1-1 in the division and 3-7 overall. Shannon Kearns added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Wyoming Area led 15-0 after one quarter, 25-6 at halftime and 37-7 going into fourth quarter.

Bonita and Kearns scored five points each in the first quarter. Bonita had six in the third.

Related Video

Georgia Washko led MMI Prep (0-2 in division, 2-5 overall) with seven points.

Wyoming Area went into Saturday seventh in the eight-team seeding race for the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

Pittston Area 75, Berwick 38

Daniella Ranieli poured in 34 points as Pittston Area ran its overall winning streak to four when it broke away with a big third quarter to rout host Berwick Friday night in a WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Bulldogs led 24-21 late in the second quarter before Pittston Area scored 13 of the last 14 points of the first half. The Lady Patriots then used a 24-4 third quarter to open a 56-29 lead.

Ranieli made five 3-pointers.

Maddie Karp added 14 points and Lili Hintze had 10 in the win.

The Lady Patriots are 2-1 in the division and 10-1 overall. They lead the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.