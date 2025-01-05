Old Forge claimed the title on its home court while Pittston Area picked up a win in a bonus meeting with rival Wyoming Area Dec. 29 when the boys portion of the Anthony “Badger” Marseco Memorial Basketball Tournament concluded.

Both winning teams shot 13-for-21 in the fourth quarter of the games on the final day.

Old Forge took the championship over Northwest 62-47 after Pittston Area broke a halftime tie on the way to a 62-50 victory over Wyoming Area in the consolation final.

Old Forge 62, Northwest 47

Old Forge got at least 15 points from four different players on the way to its title.

Camren Krushnowski was the top scorer with 21 points while Logan Fanning turned in a strong all-around game with 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocked shots. Fanning’s night included three dunks.

Old Forge used a 12-5 third quarter to take a 36-27 lead, then iced the game on the line.

Cameron Parker, who scored 19 points, was 6-for-9 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Fanning was 3-for-4 in the fourth. D.J. Fox, who had 15 points, and Krushnowski were 2-for-4.

Jack Miner fired in eight 3-pointers while scoring 31 points for Northwest.

The win was the fifth straight for the Blue Devils, who lost Thursday night to Holy Cross, but are still 8-2 overall and leading the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Pittston Area 62, Wyoming Area 50

Paul Jordan McGarry and Silvio Giardina led Pittston Area down the stretch in the third-place game.

McGarry had 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and was 6-for-9 from the line during that time.

Giardina led the Patriots with 17 points. He was 5-for-6 on free throws in the fourth quarter and 6-for-7 overall.

Lucas Lopresto scored 15 points.

Luke Kopetchny led Wyoming Area with 17 points.

Lukas Burakiewicz added 13 and Anthony DeLucca had 12.

Pittston Area led 10-8 after one quarter and the game was tied 25-25 at halftime.

The Patriots outscored the Warriors 17-12 in the third quarter to take a lead into the fourth.