Wyoming Area sophomore Talia Pizano brings the ball down for the Warriors against Lake-Lehman. Wyoming Area defeated Lake-Lehman 2-0.

Wyoming Area senior goalie Rylee Muniz, right, smothers a shot on goal attempt against Lake-Lehman.

Lucia Campenni (5), center, is congratulated by teammates as she scores her second goal of the game againts Lake-Lehman.

Lucia Campenni, right, raises her arms after she scored her first goal, with an assist from teammate Nina Belza, as the second quarter expired to defeat Lake-Lehman at West Pittston.

By Tony Callaio

For Sunday Dispatch