SUNDAY, 1/19

Boys and girls swimming: Pittston Area, Wyoming Area in Ernie Shartle Invitational, diving competition, at Tunkhannock, noon

MONDAY, 1/20

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Tunkhannock, varsity only, 4 p.m.

Related Video

TUESDAY, 1/21

Boys and girls swimming: Berwick at Wyoming Area, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Tunkhannock, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wilkes-Barre Area at Pittston Area, 7:15 p.m.

Girls basketball: Pittston Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, 7:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 1/22

Boys and girls swimming: Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.

Girls basketball: Wyoming Area at Hanover Area, varsity only, 6 p.m.

Wrestling: Wyoming Area at Lake-Lehman, 7 p.m.

Wrestling: Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 1/23

Boys and girls swimming: Wyoming Area at Wilkes-Barre Area, 4:30 p.m.

Girls basketball: Berwick at Pittston Area, varsity only, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball: MMI Prep at Wyoming Area, varsity only, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, 1/24

Wrestling: Wyoming Area in Coal Cracker Invitational, at Lehighton, noon

Boys and girls basketball: Dallas at Pittston Area, 4 p.m.

Boys basketball: Pittston Area at Nanticoke, 7:15 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at MMI Prep, 7:15 p.m.

SATURDAY, 1/25

Wrestling: Wyoming Area in Coal Cracker Invitational, at Lehighton, 10 a.m.

Girls basketball: Pittston Area at North Schuylkill (NL), 2:15 p.m.