Lukas Burakiewicz drains one of his two three-point shots for Wyoming Area in the first half against Wyoming Seminary during Thursday night action.

Sophomore Luke Kopetchny (3) get three of his 10-points first half play against Wyoming Seminary.

The Warriors’ Drew Keating (11) draws two Seminary defenders on his way to a layup.

WILKES-BARRE — Wyoming Area entered Tuesday night’s game at Holy Redeemer with the top-two scorers and best offense in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2.

The Warriors exited the gym the same way.

With Lukas Burakiewicz and Luke Kopetchny continuing to lead the way, Wyoming Area also left Holy Redeemer, and another game later in the week, still in command of the division race.

Anthony DeLucca joined in as Wyoming Area used a barrage of 3-pointers in the second quarter to open up a double-digit lead and then held off a couple comeback attempts for a 78-63 victory.

The game continued Wyoming Area’s run at Holy Redeemer, the established power in the division. A year ago, the Warriors beat the Royals once, but lost to them twice, including in the playoff that was needed to decide the division title.

Wyoming Area ended the week alone in first place at 7-0 in the division and 10-4 overall. Holy Redeemer suffered another loss and fell to 4-3 and 7-8, leaving the Royals third, behind Berwick, which is 5-1.

The Warriors turned a 23-22 deficit into a 37-23 lead in a matter of three minutes of the second quarter. They did so by going 4-for-5 on 3-pointers, with DeLucca connecting on three and Buraskiewicz adding the other. Shane Pepe capped the 15-0 run with another 3-pointer, helping Wyoming Area to a 42-28 halftime lead.

Wyoming Area hit 12 3-pointers in all on the way to a season high in points.

“In our Lakeland game, I recall specifically we made 11 or 12 in that game,” Wyoming Area coach Anthony Macario said. “So we have the ability to do it, but it’s not like it happens very often.”

Division 2 leading scorer Kopetchny scored 25 points, nearly five over his season average. Burakewicz, the division’s second-leading scorer, netted a season-high 29 as he continued to make up for lost time. He played just four games last season before a season-ending injury.

“He’s one of the best players in the conference, there’s not a question about it, and he proved it tonight,” Macario said. “So having him back as a four-year guy with us and as our point guard is huge because he does it on both ends of the floor for us.”

Holy Redeemer made some inroads in the third quarter, moving within 48-40 with 2:40 left as Wyoming Area cooled off a bit from the field. Burakiewicz, though, closed the third with a 3-pointer and Kopetchny opened the fourth with another to put the Warriors back in control.

Cody Quaglia led Holy Redeemer with 12 followed by David Popson and Logan Shrader with 11 each. Quron Drayton had 10 as Redeemer scored a season high in points.

“First half, three quarters (Wyoming Area) shot the ball really well,” Redeemer coach Paul Guido said. “Some of that was our fault because early on we weren’t out as far and we let them see the ball go through the rim. Some of that was a credit to them when we were on them very tight and extended our defense.”

DeLucca finished with 17 points.

Wyoming Area is also progressing toward one of four quarterfinal host spots for the District 2 Class 4A playoffs. The Warriors are fourth in a 12-team race for eight positions in the tournament. Dallas and Valley View have already clinched playoff berths and defending champion Scranton Prep is third.

Wyoming Area 75, Wyoming Seminary 65

Luke Kopetchny and Anthony DeLucca each scored 10 points during the extra sessions Thursday to help Wyoming Area escape with a double-overtime victory in a Division 2 game with visiting Wyoming Seminary.

Kopetchny finished with 24 points. Lukas Burakiewicz scored 17 and DeLucca added 10.

The Warriors won the game with the help of 18-for-22 foul shooting.

DeLucca was 7-for-8 in the overtimes. Kopetchny made all four of his overtime free throws to finish 8-for-10.

Wyoming Seminary forced overtime by erasing a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Antek Evan led the Blue Knights with 26 points. Brian Leahy (15), Teddy Kraus (11) and Jayden Anterberry (11) all joined him in double figures.