Abby Sterba (12) is on her way to scoring 12 points for the Warriors against Hanover Area on Thursday night.

Wyoming Area and Pittston Area each went 1-1 during the week in Wyoming Valley Conference girls basketball with their losses coming against the teams that are unbeaten in the WVC to clinch no worse than first-place ties in their respective divisions.

The Lady Warriors are 5-7 in Division 2 and 7-13 overall. Following a rough first half of the season, they have won four of their last five with the only loss in that time coming to Lake-Lehman, which is 12-0 in the division.

The Lady Patriots are 6-5 in Division 1 and 14-5 overall. They lost this week to Hazleton Area, which is 10-0 in the division.

Wyoming Area 50, Hanover Area 31

Krea Bonita scored 17 points while Abby Sterba contributed a double-double Thursday night as Wyoming Area defeated visiting Hanover Area.

Bonita was 7-for-15 from the floor. While her teammates were missing all 10 of their 3-point tries, she was 2-for-5 from beyond the arc.

Sterba scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Shannon Kearns added eight rebounds and Addison Gaylord seven to help the Lady Warriors control the boards.

Kendall Day made five steals while Bonita, Sterba and Kearns made four each.

Wyoming Area led by just three after one quarter, but built the lead to 27-17 at halftime.

The Lady Warriors then outscored the Lady Hawkeyes 17-5 in the third quarter, including scoring the first six points of the second half in just 1:12.

After Aminah Dixon scored all seven of her points in the second quarter, Bonita had nine and Sterba six during the third quarter.

Hazleton Area 68, Pittston Area 35

Kaitlyn Bindas scored 17 points to lead four scorers in double figures as host Hazleton Area clinched at least a first-place tie in WVC Division 1.

Mariah Marolo (12), Sophia Shults (11) and Sophia Benyo (10) helped District 2’s last unbeaten basketball team overall offset a 22-point night by Pittston Area’s Daniella Ranieli.

The Lady Cougars ran out to leads of 25-9 after one quarter, 47-19 at halftime and 65-32 doing into the fourth quarter, which was played entirely under the running clock of the Mercy Rule.

Benyo had eight points and Bindas seven in the first quarter.

Ranieli went 8-for-8 from the foul line, including making six while scoring 11 of Pittston Area’s 13 third-quarter points.

Pittston Area 44, Wyoming Valley West 38

Pittston Area won Monday’s WVC Division 1 game on the road for its third straight victory.

The teams were tied 28-28 through three quarters before Ranieli scored 14 of her game-high 28 points.

Ranieli made four 3-pointers and went 6-for-7 from the line.

Thalia Irizarry led Wyoming Valley West with 15 points.

Lake-Lehman 43, Wyoming Area 17

Ella Wilson scored 15 points to lead Lake-Lehman to Monday’s victory.

Shannon Kearns led Wyoming Area with seven points and eight rebounds.