MONDAY, 2/10

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area at Pittston Area (NL), 7:15 p.m.

TUESDAY, 2/11

Boys and girls swimming: Wyoming Area at Wyoming Seminary, Carpenter Athletic Center, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 2/12

Wrestling: Pittston Area at Wyoming Area (NL), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 2/13

Wrestling: Pittston Area at Scranton (NL), 6:45 p.m.

Boys basketball: Wyoming Area vs. Wilkes-Barre Area, Dallas, Hazleton Area or Pittston Area, WVC Tournament semifinals, at Hazleton Area, time TBA

FRIDAY, 2/14

Wrestling: Wyoming Area at Mid Valley (NL), 6:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, 2/15

Boys basketball: Possible Wyoming Area in WVC Tournament final, at Wilkes-Barre Area, 4 p.m.