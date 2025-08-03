Wyoming Area returns two of its three District 2 individual qualifiers from a winning golf team of a year ago.

“We lost a lot of last year’s seniors,” Warriors coach Gordon Williams said. “We have one senior player this year in Rob Yatsko. Our sophomore Aiden August is the one to watch this year.”

The Warriors, who begin official practices Monday and open their season Thursday, went 8-6 in the Wyoming Valley Conference in 2024.

Despite the graduation losses and the general youth of the roster, Wyoming Area still returns four starters.

Yatsko, the team’s veteran, made it through the WVC qualifier into the district’s Class 2A tournament. August, who Williams expects to emerge as the team’s number-one player, also made it as a freshman.

Juniors Mitchell Rusinchak and Joey Onda have experience as starters.

Juniors Hunter Hosier and Marco Altavilla and sophomores Lane Wesley and Jaxon Bryden have been in the program and are trying to break into the lineup. Other candidates are sophomore newcomer Cameron McDermott and freshmen Abby Dominick, Cooper Broda and Drew Ricko.