Pittston Area is poised to again be a contender in Wyoming Valley Conference and District 2 golf.

The Patriots will open the season with five of six spots being filled by returning starters from a team that went 11-3 in the WVC and reached the District 2 Class 3A championship match where it fell to Abington Heights.

Seniors Patrick Ruane and Noah Gruber, both all-stars a year ago, lead the way.

Seniors Andrew Nocito and Nicholas Cook and sophomore Ryan Noone were also regulars in the starting lineup. Senior Kyle Franchetti and junior Gianni Bartorillo also have some experience.

Gruber, Nocito and Noone all made the District 2 Class 3A individual tournament, Franchetti just missed when he lost in a playoff for the last spot and Ruane had the low score for the Patriots in several key matches.

“The general expectation for the season is to continue to get better and fight for the division championship,” Patriots coach Jason Miller said. “Making it to the district championship last year and then losing gives us something to build off of and to set a concrete goal for this year, which is to win the district championship.

“Almost our entire team is returning with experience.”

In addition to the established veterans, Miller said the roster is filled with reserves that are good enough to play on any team and could work their way into the lineup at some point in the season.

Brady Bilbow is the only senior in that group.

Max Mihalka is in his third year on the team and fellow junior Ryan Tonte is a newcomer.

Dave Homsheck, Nico Maiorona, Josh Chaump and Sam Christmas are sophomores who were with the squad a year ago.

Sophomore Alex Rosencrans and freshmen Marco Agolino and Ryan Reza are new to the team.

Pittston Area finished in a three-way tie for third place overall in the 15-team WVC last season. It was tied with the other top Class 3A teams in the WVC, Crestwood and Dallas, then beat both in the conference playoffs to land the district title match berth.

The Patriots open the season at home Thursday morning and play again the next day. The first official day of practice is set for Monday.