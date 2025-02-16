Johanna Vollrath, Abigail Ryu, Rachel Ryu and Ava Betna all were part of at least three wins Tuesday as Wyoming Seminary defeated Wyoming Area 51-43 in a Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming finale.

Ella McKernan, Lucia Campenni, Ainsley Flynn and Ava Menditto won the 200-yard freestyle relay for the Lady Warriors.

The loss was just the third of the season for Wyoming Area, which finished tied for third in the 12-team WVC.

Final standings: Dallas 11-0, Lake-Lehman 10-1, Wyoming Area 8-3, Hazleton Area 8-3, Tunkhannock 6-4-1, Wyoming Seminary 6-5, Pittston Area 5-4-2, Berwick 3-7-1, Holy Redeemer 3-8, Wyoming Valley West 3-8, Wilkes-Barre Area 1-10, Nanticoke 0-11.

Wyoming Seminary boys 64, Wyoming Area 23

Julien Lacroix and Andrew Chiu each won a pair of individual events to lead Wyoming Seminary in Tuesday’s meet.

Savino Sabatini won the 50-yard freestyle for the Warriors and helped them to another first-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay.

Final standings: Tunkhannock 11-0, Hazleton Area 10-1, Lake-Lehman 9-2, Wyoming Valley West 8-3, Holy Redeemer 7-4, Wyoming Seminary 6-5, Dallas 4-7, Nanticoke 4-7, Pittston Area 3-8, Wilkes-Barre Area 3-8, Wyoming Area 1-10, Berwick 0-11.

District diving

The diving portion of the District 2 Swimming Championships is set for Saturday at the Wyoming Valley Catholic Youth Center in Wilkes-Barre.

The Class 2A competition, which includes Wyoming Area, is set for 10 a.m. Class 3A, which includes Pittston Area, is set for 3 p.m.

Swimming events will be conducted Feb. 28 and March 1 at Wilkes-Barre Area High School.