Jaden Pepe’s third-period comeback fell short Friday night when he lost to Brown’s Joey Iamuno 15-12 in a 133-pound bout during Harvard’s 36-6 loss.

Harvard remained winless through five Ivy League and eight overall dual meets.

Pepe had three third-period takedowns against Iamuno.

The sophomore from Wyoming Area fell to 2-4 in duals and 4-14 overall this season. He is 9-29 for his two-year career.