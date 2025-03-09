Shamokin scored at least 24 points in each of the first three quarters Friday night as the District 4 runner-up ruined Wyoming Area’s first Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association boys basketball state tournament appearance in 19 years with a 90-60 victory in a first-round Class 4A game.

The Indians (24-4) advance to face District 11 champion Allentown Central Catholic (23-4) in Tuesday’s second round. The Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 champion Warriors end their season at 17-10.

Shamokin raced out to a 26-9 lead when Rylan Price hit all four of his shots, including three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Price scored 11 of his 18 points in the fast start.

Joe Hile took it from there with 10 points, including a halftime buzzer-beating 3-pointer, in the second quarter to build a 50-25 lead at the break. Hile finished with a game-high 19 points.

Anthony DeLucca and Luke Kopetchny split Wyoming Area’s 16 points in the second quarter.

Case Lichty scored eight of his 13 points in the third quarter and Shamokin took a 75-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Hile added seven points in the quarter.

Jennsyn Shuey joined his three teammates in double figures, finishing with 11.

DeLucca, who made four 3-pointers, including three in the second half, and Kopetchny each finished with 17 points for Wyoming Area. Lukas Burakiewicz added 12.