Spring sports athletes across Pennsylvania officially began their season Monday with the first legal practices.

Teams in all spring sports were allowed to begin scrimmaging against other schools as early as Saturday.

Under Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association rules, boys tennis teams can begin regular-season competition as early as March 10. Baseball, softball, track and field, lacrosse and boys volleyball all need to wait until at least March 14 when they can start conducting non-league events.

The Wyoming Valley Conference has scheduled March 17 for its boys tennis openers, March 22 for girls lacrosse, March 24 for boys lacrosse and April 1 for baseball, softball and track and field.

Pittston Area is at Crestwood and Wilkes-Barre Area is at Wyoming Area in the March 17 tennis openers.

Hazleton Area is at Wyoming Area and Pittston Area is at Lakeland March 22 to begin the WVC girls lacrosse season.

Wyoming Area plays at Abington Heights March 24 to open the conference boys lacrosse schedule.

The WVC splits its openers in the other sports over April 1 and 2, according to division.

In baseball, Crestwood is at Pittston Area in Division 1 April 1. Wyoming Area, the defending Division 2 champion, is home the next day against Tunkhannock, which has moved down from Division 1 after finishing last a year ago.

In softball, it is Division 2 that opens first with Wyoming Area hosting Wyoming Seminary April 1, then Pittston Area beginning its title defense at Wyoming Valley West April 2.

Wyoming Area is the defending Division 2 champion in both boys and girls track and field where it will open the season April 1 against Northwest. Pittston Area is at Berwick in Division 1 meets the next day.