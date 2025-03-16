Wyoming Area senior Krea Bonita has committed to Elmira College to continue her academic and athletic careers as a basketball player at the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III school. As a senior, Bonita was Wyoming Area’s second-leading scorer at 5.9 points per game and most accurate 3-point shooter at 29%. She was also second on the team in overall field goal percentage and assists. From left, first row: Caden Bonita, brother; Jennifer Bonita, mother; Krea Bonita; and Mike Bonita, father. Second row: Joe Pizano, Wyoming Area athletic director; Drew Casper, assistant coach; Mark Casper, head coach; Liz Waleski, assistant coach; and Eric Speece, principal.