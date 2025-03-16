MONDAY, 3/17
Softball: Wyoming Area at Crestwood (NL), 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Wilkes-Barre at Wyoming Area, 4:15 p.m.
TUESDAY, 3/18
Baseball: Lake-Lehman at Pittston Area (NL), Primary Center Field, 4:15 p.m.
Baseball: Wyoming Area at Dunmore (NL), Schautz Stadium, 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 3/19
Boys tennis: Wyoming Valley West at Pittston Area, Mattei Middle School, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Berwick at Wyoming Area, 4:15 p.m.
Softball: Wyoming Area at Dallas (NL), Back Mountain Little League Field, 4:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, 3/20
Boys tennis: Pittston Area at Crestwood, 4 p.m.
Baseball: Crestwood at Wyoming Area (NL), Atlas Field, 4:15 p.m.
FRIDAY, 3/21
Boys tennis: Pittston Area at Holy Redeemer, Kirby Park, 4 p.m.
Boys tennis: Wyoming Area at Hazleton Area (NL), 4:15 p.m.
Softball: Wyoming Area at Old Forge (NL), 5 p.m.
SATURDAY, 3/22
Girls lacrosse: Wyoming Area at Hazleton Area , 10 a.m.
Baseball: East Stroudsburg North at Pittston Area (NL), noon.
Softball: Pittston Area at Mid Valley (NL), 1 p.m.
Baseball: Mid Valley at Wyoming Area (NL), 4:15 p.m.