Ava Butcher set the King’s College indoor track and field record in the 400-meter dash when she finished fourth at the Middle Atlantic Conference Indoor Championships March 1 with a time of 1:00.92.

Butcher is a sophomore sprinter and middle-distance runner from Pittston Area. She wrapped up her indoor season a week later by running the 400 in 1:01.94 at the AARTFC Regional Championships in Ithaca, N.Y.

King’s opens the outdoor season Saturday by hosting the Monarch Invitational.

Nicole Zambetti, a graduate student middle-distance runner from Pittston Area, and Anna Bellucci, a thrower who is a Scranton Prep graduate from Pittston, join Butcher on the women’s roster for the outdoor season.

Abby Norwillo, another Pittston Area graduate, is an assistant coach.