Luca Argenio won three times at No. 1 singles as Wyoming Area opened its Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis season with two straight victories before dropping its final match of the week.

Wyoming Area 5, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Zhiwen Tang and Dominic Mazza pulled out a three-set victory at No. 2 doubles Monday to complete Wyoming Area’s sweep of the season opener.

Tang-Mazza won the first set in a lengthy tiebreaker 13-11.

The other four points were won in straight sets.

Luca Argenio and Christian Abromovage won their second sets 6-0 at the first two singles spots. Trevor Winslow and the doubles team of Paul Panek-Jason Wong had the other wins.

Wyoming Area 4, Berwick 1

Wyoming Area swept singles Wednesday to post its second straight team victory.

Luca Argenio won 6-0, 6-0; Christian Abromovage won 6-1, 6-1 and Trevor Winslow pulled out a closer match in the third spot 7-5, 6-4.

Paul Panek-Jason Wang won at first doubles.

Wyoming Valley West 5, Pittston Area 0

Wyoming Valley West posted the shutout at Pittston Area Wednesday, spoiling the debut of new Patriots coach Paul Farber.

Crestwood 5, Pittston Area 0

Crestwood did not lose a game while winning at home Thursday.

The Comets won each singles match 6-0, 6-0 and, because of a shortage of players, Pittston Area forfeited both doubles matches.

Hazleton Area 4, Wyoming Area 1

Hazleton Area handed visiting Wyoming Area its first loss Friday.

Luca Argenio won his fourth and fifth consecutive 6-0 sets at No. 1 singles.

Christian Abromovage and Trevor Winslow, who split a pair of tiebreakers in the first two sets, lost in three-set matches.

Holy Redeemer 4, Pittston Area 1

No. 3 singles player Yaroslav Tsybuliak, the only Pittston Area player to win a game in Friday’s match at Holy Redeemer, scored the first team point of the season for the Patriots with a 6-1, 6-0 victory.