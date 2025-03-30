Pittston Area’s powerful baseball team is getting so deep that the school needed a new team.

Coach Paul Zaffuto normally keeps the high school program together as one team, but with only one graduate from last year’s contending team and a roster that has swelled to 41 players, the Patriots began a junior varsity schedule Saturday. The JVs headed to Crestwood while the varsity practiced at home.

The JV schedule – 11 games are currently planned – is just one adjustment to dealing with the challenges that come along with all the positives of a roster that features experience, young talent and multiple options all over the diamond.

“The hard part is going to be that we have a lot of guys on the bench that are really quality players,” Zaffuto said. “We’ve got to keep them happy and get them to buy into the fact that we’re all together and that it’s all for us and they’re not playing for individual stats or time.

“They have to find out how they can contribute to the team – whether is a pinch runner, whether it’s a speed up, whether it’s a pinch hitter or just catching for one day to give our catcher a rest. Whatever it may be, they have to take their job seriously.”

Zaffuto said he likes what he has seen in that area so far in the team’s 4-0 start that included wins over Abington Heights and Old Forge in the past week.

“You have to hope that that kind of team camaraderie works,” Zaffuto said. “You can have the chess players, but you have to know how to play the game as well.”

Pittston Area, the defending District 2 Class 5A champion, has outscored teams 47-12 to date.

The offense is producing, but the battery might be the best example of the team’s depth.

Elijah Barr, Silvio Giardina and lefty T.J. Johnson have all been successful on the mound and they make up the team’s three-man starting pitcher rotation.

Beau Widdick and Jacoby Harnen are also available on the mound.

Senior Logan Liskowski and lefties Brady Baldrica, a junior, and Joe Bradley, a sophomore, add versatility to the staff.

Nick Innamorati gained some pitching experience last season.

Chase Montigney could be a late-season addition to the staff as he continues his return from Tommy John surgery on his elbow.

Zaffuto said that depth eliminates the usual concern of rainouts stacking a bunch of games into one part of the schedule.

And, if he needs to rest four-year catcher and team captain Jake Aftewicz, he has options. Aftewicz is committed to play at Wilkes University.

“We’re loaded at catcher,” Zaffuto said. “Sometimes, you have to struggle to find one. We have five guys who could be playing on most teams.

“They’re all quality catchers.”

Kellen Kroski is a transfer from Scranton Prep. The other catchers are Patrick Ruane, Zach Budzak and Harnen.

Another sign of the team’s depth is at first base where Gavin Wardecki started much of last year, but now may be third in line behind Barr and Montigney, who were limited by injury last season. With Barr filling in elsewhere and some playing time available as designated hitter, there will be times when two or three of them are in the lineup.

Lehigh commit Giardina will spend the most time at shortstop, but the middle infield includes three college prospects. Beau Widdick is at second base and Barr is available to fit into that rotation with all three capable of filling either spot.

Richie Tonte, off to a 6-for-12 start with a team-high nine RBI, is at third base and giving the team its biggest early-season offensive spark.

Dominic Innamorati, who suffered a broken ankle in wrestling season, practiced for the first time Saturday. Last year’s starting center fielder and a team captain, he will eventually join the three current outfield starters to create a scenario where four players can share time across the three spots.

Nick Innamorati has moved from left field to center to begin the season and Elijah Mead returns in right.

Bradley, the newcomer in left field, joins Barr, Montigney and Tonte in batting at least .500 so far.

“We’ll have a rotation of four outfielders who are all way above average,” Zaffuto said.

The Patriots tied for second in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 at 11-3 last season and went 18-5 overall. Their season ended when they lost in the final and finished as District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional runner-up.

Pittston Area 6, Abington Heights 5

Elijah Barr’s fifth-inning single drove in the winning run Monday to hand the visiting Comets their only loss in five games to date.

Barr went 2-for-3 with two RBI and pitched two scoreless innings to save the win.

Richie Tonte was also 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.

Joe Bradley scored twice and starting pitcher Silvio Giardina had a triple.

Giardina struck out six in five innings.

Pittston Area 11, Old Forge 3

Richie Tonte drove in three runs and Jake Aftewicz had three hits in Thursday’s non-league home win.

Tonte went 2-for-3 with a double and also scored.

Aftewicz doubled twice and ddrove in a run.

Chase Montigney tripled, scored twice and drove in two runs.

T.J. Johnson struck out six while giving up just a run on three hits in four innings. Jacoby Harnen pitched two innings and Brady Baldrica pitched one without allowing an earned run.

Angelo DiMauro had two hits and scored twice from the leadoff spot for Old Forge.

Pittston Area took a 6-1 lead with three runs each in the second and third, then broke open a 6-3 game with five runs in the sixth.

Frank Pero also had two hits.