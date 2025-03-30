Luca Argenio won in straight sets Tuesday for the only Wyoming Area point in a 4-1 loss in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis match at MMI Prep.
Argenio was tested before working past Xavier Bleiler 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.
MMI Prep won the other four matches in straight sets.
Trevor Winslow was the most competitive in defeat, falling to Jack Farrell at No. 3 singles 6-3, 7-5.
Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0
Wyoming Seminary’s Billy Hall rallied from dropping the first set to hand Luca Argenio his first loss 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 at first singles in Friday’s WVC match.
The Blue Knights improved District 2’s best record to 5-0 by winning three of five matches 6-0, 6-0.
Trevor Winslow won two games in each set while losing at third singles.
Host Wyoming Area dropped to 2-3.
Hazleton Area 5, Pittston Area 0
Pittston Area fell to 0-5 to begin the season when it lost at Hazleton Area Thursday.
Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Pittston Area 1
Nick Jones won in singles for Pittston Area’s only point in Monday’s road loss.
The Patriots continued to forfeit both doubles matches because of a lack of available players.