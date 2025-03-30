Wyoming Area’s No. 2 doubles of Zhiwen Tang/Dominic Mazza was defeated by Seminary’s Diego Alcoz/Alexander Gilbert 6-0, 6-0. The Warriors’ Tang, right, returns serve with Mazza, left, looking on.

Warrior Trevor Winslow comes in on a short ball at No. 3 singles against Wyoming Seminary’s Yicheng Li on Friday action. Li took the match 6-2, 6-2.

Luca Argenio won in straight sets Tuesday for the only Wyoming Area point in a 4-1 loss in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis match at MMI Prep.

Argenio was tested before working past Xavier Bleiler 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles.

MMI Prep won the other four matches in straight sets.

Trevor Winslow was the most competitive in defeat, falling to Jack Farrell at No. 3 singles 6-3, 7-5.

Related Video

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Seminary’s Billy Hall rallied from dropping the first set to hand Luca Argenio his first loss 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 at first singles in Friday’s WVC match.

The Blue Knights improved District 2’s best record to 5-0 by winning three of five matches 6-0, 6-0.

Trevor Winslow won two games in each set while losing at third singles.

Host Wyoming Area dropped to 2-3.

Hazleton Area 5, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area fell to 0-5 to begin the season when it lost at Hazleton Area Thursday.

Wilkes-Barre Area 4, Pittston Area 1

Nick Jones won in singles for Pittston Area’s only point in Monday’s road loss.

The Patriots continued to forfeit both doubles matches because of a lack of available players.