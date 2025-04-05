PLAINS TWP. – Three Pittston Area players contributed to the win by the Blue while Wyoming Area’s Lukas Burakiewicz earned White Most Valuable Player honors Friday night in the 56th annual Dr. George P. Moses Senior All-Star Classic.

The Blue, coached by Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jim Lavan, defeated the White, coached by Wyoming Area’s Anthony Macario, 98-91.

The competitive game featured eight ties, six lead changes and a defensive intensity uncommon in similar all-star games of recent years.

Pittston Area’s Paul Jordan McGarry hit three 3-pointers in the final 14:33 of the game that featured two, 20-minute halves. Those shots, in seven attempts, accounted for all nine of the points by McGarry, who also grabbed five defensive rebounds.

Aiden Lynn and Matt Walter from Pittston Area both started for the Blue.

Burakiewicz was one of four White players to finish with either 12 or 13 points. He had 12 points, four rebounds, two steals, an assist and a blocked shot.

“I love basketball,” Burakiewicz said. “Every time I step on the floor I’m going to give it my hardest.

“I think that’s the same for everyone here.”

Wyoming Area teammate Anthony DeLucca made two 3-pointers for six points. He also shared the White team lead of three assists to go along with three rebounds and a steal.

White led much of the first half before Blue went on an 18-2 run for a 46-38 lead with 1:40 remaining.

After the White moved back in front, McGarry had his last two 3-pointers during a 22-7 surge from the game’s last tie with 7:30 left to its biggest lead of 96-81 in the last two minutes.

Lynn took just two shots, but provided two points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block to the win.

Walter also had two points while grabbing three rebounds.

Pittston Area was the only team with three players on the winning Blue squad, which also featured players from Crestwood, Wilkes-Barre Area, Nanticoke, Dallas, Wyoming Valley West and Hazleton Area.

Macario’s White team had his players from Wyoming Area and also included seniors from Berwick, MMI Prep, Wyoming Seminary, Hanover Area, Lake-Lehman, Holy Redeemer and Tunkhannock.

Luis Guzman was Blue MVP with all 20 of his points and seven of his eight rebounds coming in the second half when he made seven of his 10 attempts from inside the arc.

Lackawanna League

SCRANTON – Brycen Martin was named Most Valuable Player for the winning Blue team Monday night in a 134-106 victory over the Red in the Lackawanna League Senior All-Star Game at Scranton High School.

Martin hit six 3-pointers while scoring 26 points. The Scranton Prep standout from Pittston made one 3-pointer in each of the first three quarters, then hit three more while scoring 11 points when the Blue ran away with a 42-21 fourth quarter.

D.J. Fox from Old Forge played for the Red and scored two points.

John Erzar also contributed to this report.