Ethan Elmes is 3-for-3 stealing bases for the Misericordia University baseball team.

The junior outfielder is a Holy Redeemer graduate from Avoca.

Elmes is in his second season with Misericordia and third in college baseball after starting his career at Arcadia.

Elmes is 2-for-16 (.125) with four walks.

The Cougars are off to a 16-10 start, including 6-4 in the MAC Freedom.