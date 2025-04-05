Wyoming Area lost just two games in six sets of singles and picked up forfeits in both doubles matches Wednesday while winning 5-0 at rival Pittston Area in a Wyoming Valley Conference boys tennis match

Luca Argenio defeated Nick Jones and Trevor Winslow topped Brendon Tiru 6-0, 6-0 at first and third singles.

Christian Abromovage from Wyoming Area downed Yaraslav Tshybuliak 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

The doubles teams of Paul Panek-Jason Wang and Zhiwen Tang-Dominic Mazza received forfeits.

Related Video

Dallas 3, Wyoming Area 2

Dallas swept the doubles points, picking up a forfeit in the No. 2 spot, to defeat visiting Wyoming Area Friday.

The Warriors fell to 4-4 in the WVC and 4-5 overall despite straight-set wins by Luca Argenio and Christian Abromavage in the top two singles spots.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Pittston Area 0

Host Wyoming Seminary preserved its perfect WVC record with Friday’s shutout while Pittston Area remained winless through nine matches.

West Scranton 4, Wyoming Area 1

Luca Argenio won 6-1, 6-1 at first singles in Thursday’s non-league loss to West Scranton.

Berwick 4, Pittston Area 1

Berwick won at Pittston Area in Tuesday’s WVC match.

Wyoming Area 3, Lake-Lehman 2

Wyoming Area swept singles in straight sets to post Monday’s WVC home-court victory.

No. 1 player Luca Argenio won 6-0, 6-0 while Christian Abromovage and Trevor Winslow each posted 6-1, 6-1 victories.

MMI 5, Pittston Area 0

MMI Prep shut out host Pittston Area Monday in a WVC match.